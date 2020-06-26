Wake Tech’s fall semester plan includes mandatory masks, waiving of some student fees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Tech Community College released their fall semester plan on Friday and online classes will play a big role, according to a news release.

The upcoming fall semester, which begins Aug. 17, will see Wake Tech students take either hybrid courses – a combination of seated and online classes – or fully online classes, the college announced.

The plan, which is called “Learn Well: Wake Tech’s Plan for Safety and Progress During the Pandemic,” includes guidelines and protocols “to help keep students, employees, and campus visitors safe and healthy.”

Wake Tech students who are currently in summer classes for hands-on applied engineering and health science programs have already been taking hybrid courses and are practicing social distancing in labs and shops, the release said. “Those options will be extended to other Wake Tech program areas in the fall, along with a comprehensive offering of fully online courses.”

“The goal of our plan is to do all we can to help keep our students, faculty, and staff healthy while helping students continue to pursue their academic goals,” said Dr. Scott Ralls, president of Wake Tech. “Students can’t make that progress if they are sick or if their instructors get sick.”

Wake Tech will be limiting all events and student activities on campuses during the fall semester and limiting student capacities in classrooms, shops, and labs.

Fall sports such as soccer, golf, and volleyball, are canceled. Basketball, which is considered a winter sport, “will be evaluated at a later date,” according to the release.

Fall graduation will be virtual, but graduates will be invited to participate in the spring commencement if it’s held in-person.

All college-wide student fees will be waived “Since students will be spending less time on campus,” officials said. Student fees include student activity, campus access, and technology fees. The average student should be expected to save around 15 percent on their fall bill, the college said.

Individual course fees will still apply, though.

“We know that this won’t be the typical on-campus experience that students expect,” said Ralls. “We also recognize that times are tough financially right now. That’s why the Wake Tech Board of Trustees approved ‘No Fee Fall’ to give students a little relief when it comes time to pay their bill.”

The college will also follow safety protocols for everyone on campus, including mandatory masks in public places such as classrooms, lobbies, and hallways. Social distancing measures both inside and outside of buildings will also need to be adhered to.

Click here to read the school’s full safety guidelines.