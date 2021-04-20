Wake Tech’s president speaks with lawmakers in DC on the importance of community colleges

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — Wake Tech President Dr. Scott Ralls was in Washington, D.C., today to speak with lawmakers about how they could help community colleges in training people for the workplace.

Ralls mentioned that poverty tends to follow children into adulthood and that it happens at a higher rate here in the Triangle. That’s why he made the appeal for more help on the federal level and suggested some ways that Congress could help.

“Extending federal financial aid eligibility to students and workers enrolled in short term program, authorizing community college-led training program that provides meaningful funding for the development of career ladders in high demand job areas,” Ralls said.

Ralls was one of four guests at today’s committee hearing.

