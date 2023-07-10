RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — WakeEd Partnership is launching a community-wide school supply drive called “Back to School with Tools4Schools”.
The six-week supply drive aims to help stock the shelves and warehouse at Tools4Schools.
“Thanks to the generosity of the community and our many funding partners, we opened our
free classroom supply store last year and have already given away more than $340,000 in new
classroom supplies directly to teachers in Wake County,” said Keith Poston, president of the WakeEd Partnership. “Now that the word is out among teachers about Tools4Schools, we expect the number of teachers shopping to go up significantly this coming school year and we want to be ready with fully stocked shelves.”
A kick-off for the drive will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Southeast Raleigh YMCA. The YMCA of the Triangle is partnering with WakeEd Partnership to collect school supplies at their Wake County locations to support the Tools4Schools Community Supply Drive.
The drive will last until Aug. 23, right before the traditional school year begins.
The Community Supply Drive will feature drop-box locations across Wake County. Many businesses and organizations will also be holding their own supply drives to collect items for Tools4Schools.
For more information about the Community Supply Drive, such as hosting a drop box, volunteering, or donating, click here. To view a wishlist of requested school supply items, click here.
Drop-Box Locations
- Tools4Schools, 1660 Piney Plains Drive, Cary NC 27518
- Culver’s of Apex, 1401 Kelly Rd., Apex, NC 27502
YMCA Locations:
- A.E. Finley YMCA, 9216 Baileywick Road, Raleigh, NC 27613
- Kerr Family YMCA, 2500 Wakefield Pines Drive, Raleigh, NC 27614
- Taylor Family YMCA, 101 YMCA Drive, Cary, NC
- Northwest Cary YMCA, 6903 Carpenter Fire Station Road, Cary, NC
- Poyner YMCA, 227 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh, NC
- Alexander Family YMCA, 1603 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC
- Poole Family YMCA, 2110 Aversboro Road, Garner, NC
- Kraft Family YMCA, 8921 Holly Springs Road, Apex, NC
- YMCA of the Triangle Association Resource Center, 801 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27607
- Knightdale Station YMCA, 494 Knightdale Station Run, Knightdale, NC 27545
- Southeast Raleigh YMCA, 1436 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh, NC 27610
- Edwards Beightol Law Firm, 1033 Oberlin Road, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27605
- TowneBank, 3535 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC
- Holly Springs Masonic Lodge, 224 Raleigh St, Holly Springs, NC 27540
- Ameriprise Financial Services, 3600 Glenwood Ave, Ste 130, Raleigh, NC 27610
- Massage Envy Morrisville, 1001 Market Center Drive, Ste 30, Morrisville, NC 27560
- Massage Envy Apex Beaver Creek, 1473 Beaver Creek Commons Dr., Apex, NC 27502
- Massage Envy Cary, 1385 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary, NC 27511
- Trinity Partners, Perimeter Park – Office Park in Morrisville, NC 27560