RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — WakeEd Partnership is launching a community-wide school supply drive called “Back to School with Tools4Schools”.

The six-week supply drive aims to help stock the shelves and warehouse at Tools4Schools.

“Thanks to the generosity of the community and our many funding partners, we opened our

free classroom supply store last year and have already given away more than $340,000 in new

classroom supplies directly to teachers in Wake County,” said Keith Poston, president of the WakeEd Partnership. “Now that the word is out among teachers about Tools4Schools, we expect the number of teachers shopping to go up significantly this coming school year and we want to be ready with fully stocked shelves.”

A kick-off for the drive will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Southeast Raleigh YMCA. The YMCA of the Triangle is partnering with WakeEd Partnership to collect school supplies at their Wake County locations to support the Tools4Schools Community Supply Drive.

The drive will last until Aug. 23, right before the traditional school year begins.

The Community Supply Drive will feature drop-box locations across Wake County. Many businesses and organizations will also be holding their own supply drives to collect items for Tools4Schools.

For more information about the Community Supply Drive, such as hosting a drop box, volunteering, or donating, click here. To view a wishlist of requested school supply items, click here.

Drop-Box Locations

Tools4Schools, 1660 Piney Plains Drive, Cary NC 27518

Culver’s of Apex, 1401 Kelly Rd., Apex, NC 27502

YMCA Locations:

A.E. Finley YMCA, 9216 Baileywick Road, Raleigh, NC 27613

Kerr Family YMCA, 2500 Wakefield Pines Drive, Raleigh, NC 27614

Taylor Family YMCA, 101 YMCA Drive, Cary, NC

Northwest Cary YMCA, 6903 Carpenter Fire Station Road, Cary, NC

Poyner YMCA, 227 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh, NC

Alexander Family YMCA, 1603 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC

Poole Family YMCA, 2110 Aversboro Road, Garner, NC

Kraft Family YMCA, 8921 Holly Springs Road, Apex, NC

YMCA of the Triangle Association Resource Center, 801 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27607

Knightdale Station YMCA, 494 Knightdale Station Run, Knightdale, NC 27545

Southeast Raleigh YMCA, 1436 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh, NC 27610

