RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday morning, WakeEd Partnership held a kick-off for its community-wide school supply drive “Back to School with Tools4Schools” at the YMCA in Southeast Raleigh.

The six-week supply drive aims to help stock the shelves and warehouse at Tools4Schools.

WakeEd Partnership President, Keith Poston, says the drive is important as many teachers pay for school supplies out of pocket.

“We knew that nationally teachers were spending more than $500 a year for school supplies. Turns out in Wake County teachers are spending more like $900 a year, particularly with inflation,” said Poston.

Last year the organization gave away more than $340,000 in classroom supplies directly to teachers in Wake County. They expect that number to grow this year.

“Our schools are the backbone of our communities and in order for our schools to be thriving we have to have every child, every staff has to have those keys to success in order to create that thriving environment,” said Wake County School Board member, Tyler Swanson.

The drive will last until Aug. 23, right before the traditional school year begins.

The Community Supply Drive will feature drop-box locations across Wake County. Many businesses and organizations will also be holding their own supply drives to collect items for Tools4Schools.

For more information about the Community Supply Drive, such as hosting a drop box, volunteering, or donating, click here. To view a wishlist of requested school supply items, click here.

Drop-Box Locations

Tools4Schools, 1660 Piney Plains Drive, Cary NC 27518

Culver’s of Apex, 1401 Kelly Rd., Apex, NC 27502

YMCA Locations:

A.E. Finley YMCA, 9216 Baileywick Road, Raleigh, NC 27613

Kerr Family YMCA, 2500 Wakefield Pines Drive, Raleigh, NC 27614

Taylor Family YMCA, 101 YMCA Drive, Cary, NC

Northwest Cary YMCA, 6903 Carpenter Fire Station Road, Cary, NC

Poyner YMCA, 227 Fayetteville Street, Raleigh, NC

Alexander Family YMCA, 1603 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC

Poole Family YMCA, 2110 Aversboro Road, Garner, NC

Kraft Family YMCA, 8921 Holly Springs Road, Apex, NC

YMCA of the Triangle Association Resource Center, 801 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27607

Knightdale Station YMCA, 494 Knightdale Station Run, Knightdale, NC 27545

Southeast Raleigh YMCA, 1436 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh, NC 27610