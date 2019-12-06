Wakefield High student relives horrors of Sandy Hook shooting during lockdown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police say they know who is responsible for the report of shots fired near Wakefield High School that investigators say was a “false call.”

One family who lived near Sandy Hook during the 2012 shooting at the school has a daughter at Wakefield High. Her parents said she’s still suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder from the shooting that claimed 28 lives, including the shooter.

“She had to take cover when she was in third or fourth grade when it happened,” Crystal Bermudez said. “Our kids are devastated. They’re still suffering from PTSD, and this is why we left.”

That call came in around 10:30 a.m. and reported shots being heard behind the high school’s campus, police said.

All three schools — Wakefield High, Middle and Elementary schools — were put on a code red lockdown.

As police investigated, the school reported all students and staff were safe and “there is no reason to worry.”

“It was a long wait,” Wakefield High parent Sandy Armstrong said. “Just thank God it was nothing bad.”

Crystal and Fernando Bermudez’s daughter attends Wakefield High School. The Bermudezs were two of many parents gathered outside the high school concerned for their children.

The Bermudezs, however, are questioning Wakefield’s protocol.

“She was in the classroom,” Fernando Bermudez said. “They were told to resume doing their homework, but that is contrary to the psychological impact and distress that they’re under.”

Wake County Public School System officials told CBS 17 teachers have the authority and ability to make on-site decisions during a lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Bermudezs hope to never go through something like this again.

“For this to happen, it was double the impact for her,” Fernando Bermudez said.

Detectives said they know who made the false call, but that person hasn’t been identified.

