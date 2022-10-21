RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wakefield Middle School student threatened to bring a gun to campus and a fight broke out Friday morning, according to the principal.

In a letter sent out to parents, Principal Kiley Brown said a student was overheard threatening to bring a gun to school and harm another student at the school, which is located in north Raleigh at 2300 Wakefield Pines Dr. The incident was reported to a tip line, and a parent and a teacher contacted administrators regarding the threat, the letter from Brown said.

The school contacted law enforcement, who visited the student’s house to determine if the threat was valid. The letter said after investigating, the threat was not credible. Out of caution, Wakefield Middle School did have an increased police presence on campus, Brown said.

Brown also said in the letter that at an outdoor fundraiser celebration on Friday morning, two students got involved in a fight After others tried to break up the altercation, the students continued to fight, Brown said.

A police officer was able to intervene and handcuffed one of the students. Brown said no one was injured and all students are safe.