RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting on Monday caused a brief lockdown for Wakefield Elementary, Middle and High Schools, the Wake County School System confirmed.

At 2:54 p.m., a shooting was reported near Wakefield Pines Drive. Shortly after, all three schools were placed on a code red lockdown.

The lockdown was lifted after ten minutes.

Today is the first day of classes for Wake County Public Schools.

No other information was released, but CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.