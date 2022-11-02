RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — WakeMed is on the receiving end of a class action lawsuit seeking a trial by jury for an alleged data breach.

The 33-page lawsuit filed this week claims that the information of nearly half a million patients was shared with Facebook, now known as Meta.

How could it have happened? Attorneys say it all stemmed from a tracking tool, called the Meta Pixel, which was used on the WakeMed website.

According to the filing, the Meta Pixel tool “collects patients’ highly sensitive personal identifiable information and personal health information and sends it to Facebook.”

Further, the lawsuit claims that the data leak which impacted nearly 500,000 people is a “violation of [WakeMed’s] duty of confidentiality to its patients” as well as state and federal laws.

CBS 17 reached out to WakeMed for their response to the filing early Wednesday afternoon. A spokesperson for WakeMed replied at about 5:45 p.m.

“There was no financial gain or financial benefit in the use of the Meta pixel,” said Kristin Kelly, Senior Specialist in Marketing and Communications for WakeMed, in part. She also stressed the importance in this area of “separating allegations from verifiable facts.”

Kelly also clarified that WakeMed does not comment on pending litigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.