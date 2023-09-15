RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — WakeMed is looking for people to work in environmental services, a job which is obviously critical in maintaining any kind of healthcare facility.

It is taking place Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the NC Works location on Tillery Place in Raleigh.

You’re asked to RSVP by Sept. 18.

These openings are in the floor care team. This team is responsible of maintaining flooring surfaces but could also be asked to perform some housekeeping.

First, second, and third shifts are available.