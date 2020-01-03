WakeMed implements more visitation restrictions amid flu season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – WakeMed has implemented broader visitation restrictions to help stop the spread of flu.
New restrictions began Thursday.
- No children under the age of 12 are allowed to visit patient care areas.
- No visitors who are experiencing fever, vomiting, diarrhea, cold or flu-like symptoms are permitted to enter patient care areas.
Visitation restrictions for individuals under age 12 have been in effect for all inpatient areas where children receive care since October due to several cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus in the community.
WakeMed has marked 681 positive flu deaths since September 1.
- Sept. 1 – Nov. 30: 46 positive flu tests
- Dec. 1 – 7: 25 positive flu tests
- Dec. 8 – 14: 43 positive flu tests
- Dec. 15 – 21: 114 positive flu tests
- Dec. 22 – 28: 234 positive flu tests
- Dec. 29 – Jan. 2: 219 positive flu tests
