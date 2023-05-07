CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Premature babies need all the help they can get, and experts say many depend on donated breast milk. The WakeMed Mothers’ Milk Bank is looking for donors to provide this potentially lifesaving gift.

Babies who are born too early or face medical complications depend on the WakeMed Mothers’ Milk Bank for desperately needed nutrition.

“It supplies milk to hundreds and thousands of premature babies who would not survive without it,” said Lori Dupree, the milk bank’s donor intake coordinator.

She explained that the bank, located at WakeMed Cary, is the only not-for-profit milk bank in the state. It provides donated breast milk to babies throughout North Carolina and along the East Coast.

Dupree noted that there are many reasons babies may need donated breast milk.

“There are premature babies that their bodies are just not able to tolerate formula and they need breast milk, and sometimes their moms initially are not able to produce breast milk because it was not time for the baby to be born,” she said. “That’s also a really stressful time for moms, and that can impact their ability to immediately produce breast milk as well.”

There are also many reasons people choose to donate. They may simply have more milk than their baby needs, or their reason may stem from personal experience.

“They share their milk because their child may have been in the NICU and they are paying it forward or repaying — we also have bereaved moms,” said Dupree. “They do that to honor their baby lots of times.”

Donors go through a careful screening process and the milk is pasteurized to make sure it’s safe for the tiniest patients.

“The generosity of our donors is truly lifesaving,” said Dupree.

If you’d like more information about becoming a donor, click here.

WakeMed Cary will also host an event on May 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for people who are current donors or want to find out more about donations.