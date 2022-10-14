RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — WakeMed is notifying some patients of a potential data privacy incident.

In a release sent out Friday, the hospital said some data entered by patients on two specific WakeMed websites may have been sent to Facebook (now Meta) in error.

In March 2018, the release said WakeMed placed a piece of software code, called “pixel,” on its website and on the WakeMed MyChart, its patient portal.

According to the release, a “pixel” helps measure user activity online and serves “cookies” when a user visits a website, that allows certain activities on that website to be tracked and analyzed. The release said most companies use this type of technology for website optimization and improving the user experience.

When adding the pixel to its websites, WakeMed said its intended for it to collect anonymous data that would help them better connect people to the WakeMed MyChart patient portal.

However, the hospital said the pixel’s software code may have also transmitted information entered in the portal and the appointment scheduling page back to Facebook.

This includes information such as:

Email address;

Phone number;

Other contact information;

Computer IP address;

Emergency contact information;

Information provided during online check-in, such as allergy or medication information;

COVID-19 vaccine status;

Information about an upcoming appointment, such as appointment type and date, physician selected, and button/menu selections.

WakeMed also said the information did not include Social Security numbers or other financial information unless users entered that information into a free text box.

The hospital also mentioned it is unclear if Facebook actually collected or used any of the data.

However, hospital officials decided to notify anyone who logged into a WakeMed MyChart account and/or scheduled an appointment on the WakeMed website between March 2018 and May 2022.

No information was transferred from anyone who used the MyChart mobile app because the pixel was not placed on the app, according to a release from the hospital.

WakeMed said it proactively disabled Facebook’s pixel in May 2022.

It said it has no plans to use it again without making sure the pixel can no longer transmit potentially sensitive or identifiable information.

Additionally, as of Friday, WakeMed said it was unaware of any improper use or attempted use of patient information by Meta or any other third party.

Hospital officials said they are reviewing their policies related to gathering website user data and will make changes as needed.

If you have questions or would like more information, click here.