RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Patients with cancer now have a new option for treatment in Wake County. WakeMed Cancer Care – Hematology and Medical Oncology opened just a couple of weeks ago.

Until recently, people diagnosed with cancer at WakeMed had to go to another facility for long-term treatment.

Dr. Vijay Chaudhary, WakeMed’s Chief of Oncology, says many patients wanted the convenience and familiarity of staying with WakeMed.

“Patients were saying, ‘I have my family physician at WakeMed. I have my surgeon at Wakemed…. Why are you asking me to leave WakeMed?'” he said.

Now, after bringing in a team of cancer specialists, WakeMed can treat many types of cancer and blood disorders.

“Within the hospital, we have expanded our capabilities to provide chemotherapy,” he noted. “After a patient leaves the hospital, WakeMed now provides outpatient treatment.”

“We are providing the full spectrum of infusion services – chemotherapy, lab, pathology, bone marrow biopsies, and imaging services,” Chaudhary said. “And it’s just right across the street from the main hospital.”

WakeMed Cancer Care is located in the Raleigh Medical Park at 23 Sunnybrook Road.

Dr. Chaudhary hopes to eventually expand services across Wake County.

“This is just the beginning; it’s not the end,” he said.

To learn more about the doctors at WakeMed Cancer Care and the conditions they treat, click here.