RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — WakeMed wants to build a 150-bed psychiatric hospital in Knightdale.
The healthcare system has filed a certificate of need application with the state Department of Health and Human Services for the $137 million facility.
If approved, the WakeMed Behavioral Health Center would be completed in October 2026.
A public hearing will be held Oct. 20 on the Dorothea Dix Campus at 801 Biggs Drive.
Anyone may file a written comment about the proposal, but they must be received by the Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section by 5 p.m. on Oct. 3.
Comments may be submitted via email at DHSR.CON.Comments@dhhs.nc.gov, or via traditional mail at:
Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section
Division of Health Service Regulation
2704 Mail Service Center
Raleigh, NC 27699-2704