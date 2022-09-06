RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — WakeMed wants to build a 150-bed psychiatric hospital in Knightdale.

The healthcare system has filed a certificate of need application with the state Department of Health and Human Services for the $137 million facility.

If approved, the WakeMed Behavioral Health Center would be completed in October 2026.

A public hearing will be held Oct. 20 on the Dorothea Dix Campus at 801 Biggs Drive.

Anyone may file a written comment about the proposal, but they must be received by the Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section by 5 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Comments may be submitted via email at DHSR.CON.Comments@dhhs.nc.gov, or via traditional mail at:

Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section

Division of Health Service Regulation

2704 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699-2704