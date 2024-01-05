WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — People facing a medical emergency in Wendell will soon have a new option for healthcare, one that providers say will save lives. The network’s Wendell Healthplex will open on Tuesday. It’s the eight emergency department in the network and the fifth stand-alone one.

“We really believe that healthcare is local, so being here in this neighborhood is going to be such a benefit, not only for the patients and their families but for us as well being that healthcare provider,” Carolyn Kanup with WakeMed said.

There are 12 beds, three triage rooms, and state-of-the-art imaging and monitoring technologies.

Healthcare staff held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, but the doors won’t officially open until Tuesday. Once they do, providers here say they’ll serve well over 14,000 patients in their first year alone. That averages out to about 38 patients per day who now have emergency healthcare closer to home. Right now, the closest emergency room is at WakeMed’s Raleigh campus, which is about a 20 minute drive from Wendell.

“Emergencies are critical from a timing perspective, so being closer allows that intervention to occur,” Kanup said.

With the new Healthplex already fully staffed and ready to go, staff say they’re ready to save lives and care for all of Wake County.

“We will birth babies here, we will have heart attacks here, we will have strokes here, we will have everything you see in a traditional emergency room,” Kanup said.

The building officially opens on Tuesday at 7 a.m., then it will be open 24/7.