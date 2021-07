RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The nationwide initiative known as Walls of Love made four stops across North Carolina on Thursday and Friday.

Walls of Love pops up in areas of poverty to bring with bags full of necessities such as toilet paper, body care items and winter gear for people in need.

Walls were displayed in Raleigh and Greensboro on Thursday and in Winston-Salem and Charlotte on Friday.

So far, the organization has erected nearly 1,000 walls across the country.