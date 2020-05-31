Walmart stores closing early amid protests; some cut hours for ‘potential threat’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Various Walmarts in North Carolina closed early over the weekend, although it is not clear why in all cases.

The Walmart in High Point closed early Sunday as a precaution over protests, according to CBS affiliate WFMY-TV.

Walmarts that appeared to close early Sunday in the Raleigh area included Holly Springs and Wake Forest.

Elsewhere, the Roanoke, Va., Walmart closed early Sunday. Two Walmarts in the Norfolk area closed early Saturday because of a “potential threat.”

CBS 17 asked Walmart corporate about the closing of stores as a precaution concerning protests.

“As we continue monitoring the situations unfolding in cities across the country, we will keep our focus on prioritizing the safety of our associates and customers,” a statement from Walmart spokesman Charles Crowson said. “We’ll make the decisions to close or reopen stores in the area based on the needs of the community.”

Target announced that it is temporarily closing dozens of its stores in the United States as protests continue to erupt across the country.

Included are 71 stores in Minnesota, 49 in California and 12 stores in New York.

— WAVY-TV contributed to this report

More headlines from CBS17.com: