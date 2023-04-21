RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Walnut Creek Watershed is now a part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Urban Waters Federal Partnership Program.

The new partnership will help address water quality and mitigate environmental challenges facing the watershed.

“We want to protect the water quality, and we want to protect the communities who live alongside this creek,” Elizabeth Biser, the Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, said.

The North Carolina Water Resources Research Institute identifies the watershed as an area of land that contains streams that all drain into a single large body of water.

The watershed stretches about 45 miles and is home to about 150,000 people.

It’s an important source of water in Wake County.

Many people use the watershed for recreational activities. It’s also home to many plant and animal species.

Organizers said it also comes with its challenges. It’s an area that is vulnerable to flooding.

Raleigh city councilman, Corey Branch, called on the importance of protecting Raleigh’s environmental resources.

“Without us coming together from every generation, and every decade, and every demographic, we’re all going to be in trouble, and let’s make sure the next year, the next 30, the next 40 years or just making a better,” Branch said.

In celebration of the partnership, organizers will hold a festival over at the Southeast Raleigh YMCA on Saturday. It runs from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.