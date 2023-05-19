RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents who would like to learn what it takes to be a member of the Raleigh Fire Department will have a chance to hear directly from the department’s staff at upcoming information sessions.

According to the department, attendees of each session will have a chance to learn:

What it’s like to be a member of the department,

What the hiring process entails,

How to prepare for a career in fire service.

Fire operations,

Fire prevention,

Fire investigation, and

Fire and life safety education.

The department will hold information sessions from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on May 26, July 13, and Sept. 28 at the Keeter Training Center at 105 Keeter Center Drive in Raleigh.

For more information and to register for a session, visit Raleigh Fire Department Information Sessions at Raleighnc.gov