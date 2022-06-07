RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Charlotte-based program that teaches teens how to build video games and how to code is coming to Raleigh.

The Youth Technology Apprenticeship Cohort is for high school students and recent graduates. It can be a part of a free four-week virtual program.

The cohort started in Charlotte, but is now expanding to more than one dozen cities, including Raleigh. It will also be available in Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Detroit, Jacksonville and Minneapolis.

Additionally, test cities include Milwaukee, Columbus, Denver, Raleigh, Philadelphia, Lexington, Kentucky, Greenville, North Carolina, High Point, North Carolina, Jersey City and Richmond, Virginia.

Participants often go on to get paid internships at major companies.

The deadline to register for this program is June 13th. Teens can sign up here.