RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Raleigh is looking for more firefighters.

City officials said Thursday that they would begin accepting applications Friday from certified firefighters looking to make a lateral transfer.

That application period would run through Aug. 12.

The starting salary for firefighters making lateral transfers is $49,369 with a $4,000 signing bonus.

Firefighters wishing to transfer in must meet some criteria:

At least 19 years old.

Currently a full-time paid firefighter with at least two continuous years of service.

N.C. EMT-Basic certification, be a national registry EMT or be eligible for reciprocity.

N.C. Firefighter I and II (2013 edition) or N.C. Firefighter (2019 edition).

N.C. Hazardous Materials Level 1 Responder.

The city says out-of-state certifications must be accredited by Pro-Board or by the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress.

The next regular recruitment period to fill its next Fire Academy is coming in the fall, city officials said.

You can apply by clicking this link.

Apply at governmentjobs.com/careers/raleighnc.