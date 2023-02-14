RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wanted Raleigh man was taken to a hospital Feb. 4 after crashing a 2006 Mercedes in Virginia.

Gerald Eugene Carvin, 51, had led North Carolina authorities on a chase that day when he crossed the state line into Halifax County, Virginia, according to the Virginia State Police.

Carvin was later spotted by state police near Danville, Virginia, when police said he again refused to stop and fled. A chase ensued but ended once the state trooper lost sight of Carvin’s vehicle.

Carvin crashed the vehicle around 4:36 p.m. on the Danville Expressway just before re-entering North Carolina, police said. He ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the roadway. He was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

State police said Carvin was wanted in North Carolina and now has pending charges in Virginia.