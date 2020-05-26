Wanted sex offender may be in Wake County, NC deputies say

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a registered sex offender who has changed his address without notifying deputies.

Sheriff’s office officials say Albert Cyrus Knight Jr., 65, also used a false and misleading address when he initially registered with Pender County in 2008. According to the N.C. Sex Offender Registry, Knight’s last known address is 650 Hickory Hill Ln. in Burgaw.

Knight, who was previously convicted of indecent behavior with juveniles in Lousiana in 2000, has been previously charged with failure to notify address change violations.

Deputies believe Knight may be in Wake County.

Anyone with information as to Knight’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency and Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at 910-259-1515 or 910-259-1437.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free. Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.