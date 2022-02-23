RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Raleigh men were killed when they were involved in a traffic collision with an impaired driver earlier in the month, according to court documents.

CBS 17 obtained a warrant for the crash that occurred in the 9600-block of Brier Creek Parkway in Raleigh on Feb. 6.

Sergio Luis Gomez Martinez, 30, was the passenger in the vehicle that ran off the road. He was ejected when the car collided with a tree, the warrant says. He died on-scene, while the driver, Carlos Garcia-Estevez, 32, was transported to a local hospital where he lasted died.

Raleigh police said the second vehicle also ran off the road striking a tree, but hit the center median, too.

Multiple investigating agencies determined Juan Morales, 32, was driving while impaired at the time of the crash, resulting in his arrest, the warrant said.

Investigators have not yet determined if his impairment was directly related to the collision at this time, the warrant said. For now, Morales has been charged with driving while impaired.

The Raleigh Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit wants to obtain Martinez’s medical records to identify specifics to his injuries that will also help determine the cause of the crash.