Warrant: 65-year-old Cary man had been collecting child porn for 14+ years

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary man is facing multiple child porn charges that date back to 2005, according to a Wake County arrest warrant.

Randall Womble Smith, 65, is facing six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, arrest records show.

According to an arrest warrant, Smith “duplicate[d] material containing a visual representation of…minor[s]” engaged in various sexual acts with adult men. The children ranged in age from 5 to 10 years old, the warrant shows.

The crimes first occurred on approximately June 23, 2005, court documents show. Smith continued to obtain and duplicate child pornography videos and pictures up until Wednesday when he was arrested, according to the warrant.

Smith is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance is set for Thursday afternoon.

