Warrant: Cary man facing nearly 20 child porn charges, sent video of infant being abused to police

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary man is in jail and facing nearly 20 child pornography charges, according to Wake County arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17.

James Glenn Kline, 62, is charged with 18 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, records show.

According to the warrants, Kline is accused of sending extremely graphic videos of children being sexually abused to a Cary Police Department detective on June 17, 2019.

The videos featured children ranging in age from less than a year old up to approximately 14 years old, documents show.

The suspect, according to the warrants, “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did distribute and transport” the child pornography videos to a Cary detective.

Kline was arrested on Tuesday and is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $540,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

