Warrant details charge that triggered firing of Wake County detention officer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Marcus Hinnant, a former Wake County Detention Officer, has been charged with assault on a female, officials say.

Law enforcement records show Hinnant, 26, was arrested by Raleigh police at a home on Wenesly Court Saturday night.

According to Hinnant’s arrest warrant obtained by CBS 17, he assaulted a woman he lived with and with whom he also shares a child.



The warrant states Hinnant “restrained her by placing her hands behind her head and throwing her to the ground.”

“Just the mere fact that it involves one of our detention officers is a stand-alone enough of a reason of alarm,” Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said.

According to Curry, Sheriff Gerald Baker interviewed Hinnant after his arrest, and fired him Sunday.

“We must all be held accountable for our actions, not only as representatives of the sheriff’s office, but as citizens in the community,” Curry said.

Curry said the sheriff also based his decision on information he received from the Raleigh Police Department.

“Sheriff Baker’s quick action is the perfect example why all citizens should understand the importance of his tenants of integrity and accountability,” Curry said.

According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Hinnant is currently being held at the Wake County Detention Center. His arrest warrant states he’s due to appear in court on October 7.

