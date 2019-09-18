Warrant: Durham man secretly peeped on 6-year-old in WakeMed bathroom

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man already in custody for hiding a camera in a hospital bathroom now faces a child sex crime charge after police said he secretly peeped on a 6-year-old.

Adrian Casablanca, 54, was arrested Monday after he was charged with installing a Sony camcorder in a bathroom at WakeMed on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh, court documents show.

Adrian Casablanca in a photo from CCBI on Sept. 16, 2019.

He was initially charged with felony secret peeping and felony installing/using a photo device in a room.

On Tuesday, Casablanca was charged with felony indecent liberties with a minor after investigators said he recorded a 6-year-old in the hospital bathroom.

He received a $40,000 bond on Tuesday.

Earlier in the week, arrest warrants for Casablanca said the video camera he installed captured an image of a 52-year-old woman in the bathroom.

Following his arrest, WakeMed released a statement that reads:

“WakeMed took immediate action to identify and arrest the suspect. The investigation is ongoing with more charges pending.”

Casablanca remains in custody at the Wake County Detention Center.

