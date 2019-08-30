Warrant: Man urinated near Cary park in front of child, threatened to kill cop for investigating

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Zebulon man accused of urinating in front of a woman and her child and threatening to kill a cop in Cary is currently behind bars on multiple charges, according to court documents and his arrest record.

Douglas Hinton, 51, is charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure and misdemeanor communicating threats in connection with the Cary urination incident.

According to an arrest warrant, Hinton urinated on the side of the road next to Walnut Street Park while in the presence of a mother and her 11-year-old daughter on Thursday.

When a Cary police officer reached out to Hinton over the phone while investigating the public urination incident, he told the officer “that if he showed up at hi[s] home to investigate the crime of indecent exposure, that he would die,” according to the warrant.

Hinton is also charged with driving while impaired after he was arrested by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at Interstate 40 and U.S. Route 70 in Garner later in the day, according to arrest records.

Hinton is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center on a $1,500 bond. He received a $1,000 secured bond on the indecent exposure charge and a $500 unsecured bond for failure to maintain lane control.

His first court appearance is set for Friday afternoon.

