Warrant: Raleigh infant had 11 broken ribs, ‘abnormal liver function’ due to abuse; dad charged

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh father is facing child abuse charges after seriously injuring his infant and then failing to take the child to the hospital for treatment, according to a Wake County arrest warrant.

Verdine Dunn, 24, is charged with one count of felony intentional child abuse serious bodily injury and one count of felony negligent child abuse serious bodily injury. The case involves a 4-month-old girl that warrants say is his daughter.

According to court documents, the abuse occurred between March 13 and July 24.

Warrants show the infant suffered an arm fracture in two places, 11 rib fractures, “abnormal liver function indic[a]tive of blunt force trauma,” a collarbone fracture, and bruising of the abdomen, back and face.

Dunn is accused of inflicting those injuries on the infant. He is also accused of “show[ing] reckless disregard for human life by committing a grossly negligent omission, failing to seek medical treatment for his daughter,” the warrant states.

Dunn was arrested on Nov. 29. In addition to the child abuse charges, he is also charged with a felony probation violation.

He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $425,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is set for Monday afternoon.

