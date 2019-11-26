Warrant: Raleigh man armed with BB gun robbed gas station of cash, Funyuns, Icehouse beer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police quickly caught a suspect accused of stealing cash, food and beer during an armed robbery Monday night, police said.

The armed robbery happened around 10 p.m. at the Shell gas station at 2400 Spring Forest Road, near Atlantic Avenue, according to Raleigh police.

Police said the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Jaylane Isaiah Eddie, used a gun during the robbery. According to an arrest warrant, he was able to steal $111 in cash, $12.99 worth of beef jerky, a bag of $1.99 Funyuns, and two $3.50 Icehouse beers.

Jaylane Isaiah Eddie (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

The gun, it turns out, was a black BB gun that resembled a semi-automatic handgun, according to the warrant.

Police were able to track Eddie to the area near the scene and he was arrested shortly after the robbery, police said. Along with the cash, food and beer, he was also found in possession of a digital scale that police say could be used “to package marijuana.”

Eddie is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon.

No one was hurt in the robbery, police say.

Eddie is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

