Warrant: Raleigh man arrested after breaking into home, stealing more than 100K in jewelry

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man was arrested after police say he broke into a Raleigh home and stole a safe and jewelry worth more than $100,000.

Lamar Maurice Brown, 25, was charged with felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny after breaking/entering, and felony obtain property under false pretenses, according to the arrest warrant.

Raleigh police say Brown broke into a home near Brooks Avenue on Sept. 1. and stole a safe containing numerous jewelry pieces and watches.

He’s also accused of stealing a few additional watches not in the safe. The jewelry is estimated to be worth $105,000.

According to the arrest warrant, Brown then went to Treasure Isle Jewelry Store in Raleigh and sold nine pieces of jewelry for $700.

He is currently being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

