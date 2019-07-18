Warrant: Raleigh man charged with failing to treat his tuberculosis

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is behind bars and facing a public health violation charge, according to a Wake County arrest warrant.

Owen Bwale Kapanga, 49, is charged with one count of public health violation. The charge dates back to Sept. 21, 2018, and the arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 3, 2018, according to documents.

Kapanga is accused of failing “to comply with tuberculosis control measures pursuant to NCGS130A-144 by Wake County Health Services and its physician.”

The statute and subsection he’s charged with violating reads, “The local health director shall investigate, as required by the Commission, cases of communicable diseases and communicable conditions reported to the local health director pursuant to this Article.”

The complainant on the warrant is an employee of Wake County Human Services and the address listed is that of the Wake County Public Health Center.

Kapanga was arrested on Wednesday, records show.

He’s being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

