Warrant: Threat to reveal Raleigh man’s sexual desires leads to extortion charge for Texas man

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Texas man is being held on a $300,000 bond in Wake County after, according to warrants, he extorted a Raleigh man by threatening to reveal his sexual desires to his family.

Craig Steven Holmes, 29, of Dallas, is charged with one count of felony extortion and one count of failure to appear on a felony charge, according to warrants.

Court documents show that Holmes extorted $4,300 from his victim when he “threatened to disclose to his family his desire to hire a transsexual prostitute.”

The crime occurred between April 16 and April 19, according to warrants.

Holmes was arrested on Oct. 25 for failing to appear in court for the extortion charge, Wake County records show.

Holmes was given a $50,000 secured bond on the extortion charge, but a $250,000 secured bond for the failure to appear charge.

He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon.

