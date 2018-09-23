Warrant: Wake Forest man posted on Facebook he would shoot 'local neighborhood kids'

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Arthur Vladimir Kochetkov on Sept. 17, 2018. (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) - A Wake Forest man is now facing a felony charge after he threatened to shoot up a school in a Facebook post, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS 17.

Arthur Vladimir Kochetkov, 33, was arrested without incident around 1 a.m. Sept. 17 by Wake Forest police, town officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats for statements he made through Facebook.

Following an investigation, Kochetkov's charge was upgraded Wednesday to a Class H felony - false report mass violence education property, Wake Forest officials said.

Also Wednesday, a search warrant was executed at Kochetkov's house. Officials said no firearms were found in his residence.

He was initially given a $10,000 bond secured bond on the communicating threats charge. But that bond was raised to $100,000 on, Wake Forest officials said. He remains in custody.

The Wake County District Attorney’s Office requested the change.

The request also asked for pretrial release monitoring, a mental health evaluation and prohibitions against being on the property of the Jones Dairy Elementary School.

In June, Jones Dairy Elementary School added security after the Wake County School district took out a restraining order against Kochetkov for trespassing.

CBS 17 has learned the school has had trespassing issues with Kochetkov numerous times over the past four years.

Kochetkov's property is next to the school.

The Facebook post that led to the new charge read as follows, according to the warrant:

I'll leave any local school side-district precinct with enough holes to puncture a (expletive) waterbed mattress through lifetimes of existential relevance notes. And yes, (expletive) you, mom, I'm probably going to shoot up the local neighborhood kids. Too late for takebacks, and this (expletive) is never (expletive) going down. Try to jack it. Keep on keeping on at the local public schools."

The Wake Forest Police Department is continuing to work with the Wake County District Attorney’s office and other local, state and federal authorities to investigate the incident.