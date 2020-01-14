Warrants: Convicted murderer robs 3 Wake County restaurants, kidnaps 7

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man convicted of murder is jailed after warrants state he robbed three fast-food restaurants and kidnapped a total of seven people in the robberies.

Damien Lavae Herring, 40, of Raleigh was arrested on January 13 after records show he robbed three separate fast-food restaurants on three different occasions between Oct. 2018 and Sept. 2019.

Robbery 1:

Authorities say on October 11, 2018, Herring entered the Bojangles on 12109 Cloverleaf Drive and demanded money.

Records show that Herring used a handgun to assault persons in the Bojangles to get the money and ended up with $3,011 in cash.

During the robbery, Herring kidnapped two people in the Bojangles. Warrants show the two victims were “not released in a safe place”.

Herring was charged with felony robbery of a dangerous weapon, and two counts of first-degree kidnapping.

Robbery #2:

Records show that on August 29, 2019, Herring walked into a Wendy’s located on 1150 Edwards Mill Rd. and demanded money.

Through the course of the robbery, Herring, who was armed with a handgun, stole $1,616 , the warrant states.

During the robbery, Herring kidnapped two people, warrants show.

For the crimes, Herring was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.

Robbery #3:

Warrants show that on September 6, 2019, Herring walked into a Hardee’s located on 2304 Gorman St. and demanded money.

Herring was able to steal $4,000 from the restaurant and during the robbery, he fired a handgun through the glass door to gain access, the warrant states.

Herring kidnapped three people inside of the Hardee’s.

For the crimes, Herring was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a weapon into occupied property, breaking/entering terrorize/injure, and three counts of second-degree kidnapping, warrants show.

Herring was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was previously imprisoned on a second-degree murder charge that happened on February 21, 1996. He was sent to prison for that crime on March 19, 1997, records show.

Authorities say they arrested Herring on Monday, January 13 where he was given a total bond of $1.3 million for the crimes.

North Carolina law defines kidnapping as moving a person to a different location without their consent.

