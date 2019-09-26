Warrants: New victims linked to man accused of peeping at WakeMed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New victims have been linked to a man accused of placing a video camcorder in WakeMed bathrooms for peeping purposes.

According to court documents, Adrian Casablanca, 54, of Durham, was booked on more charges Wednesday, identical to the charges he currently faces.

Casablanca is charged with felony secret peeping and installing a secret recording device in a woman’s bathroom. He was arrested on September 16 on the same charges.

The new charges are a result of more victims of Casablanca’s alleged peeping. Victims range from ages 33 to 42, according to court documents.

On Sept. 24, Casablanca was charged with felony indecent liberties with a minor after investigators said he recorded a 6-year-old in the hospital bathroom.

Following his initial arrest, WakeMed released a statement that reads:

“WakeMed took immediate action to identify and arrest the suspect. The investigation is ongoing with more charges pending.”

Casablanca is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday at 9 a.m.

