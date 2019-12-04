Warrants obtained for 2 suspects in November cutting, stabbing at Cary movie theater

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Warrants have been obtained for two people following a slashing and stabbing at CineBistro in Cary back in November, Cary police announced Wednesday morning.

Cary police have obtained warrants on Saquan Bolds, 26, of Wendell, and Jamese Thompson, 26, of Raleigh, charging them with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. Bolds faces three counts and Thompson faces one count.

The pair are wanted after four people suffered cuts or puncture wounds during an argument at the CineBistro in Waverly Place on Nov. 8.

The incident was reported just before 7:50 p.m., officials said at the time.

The stabbing happened as two couples got into an argument inside a movie theater. The four then moved to the lobby area and a man who was part of one couple pulled out a pocketknife, officials said.

The movie manager, two workers and a third man were injured, according to a town spokesperson.

The movie theater manager was taken to WakeMed for treatment of a puncture wound. The other three were treated at the scene for “superficial” cuts, the spokesperson said.

The suspect and the woman with him — who have now been identified — fled the theater.

Bolds faces up to 150 days in jail and Thompson could spend up to 60 days in jail.

Neither suspect is in custody and police are asking for the public’s help locating them. Their whereabouts are unknown at this time.

If you have any information on where the suspects are located, call Cary police at (919) 469-4012.

