Warrants: Pair charged with child abuse after 5-year-old dies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested and charged with felony negligent child abuse after the death of a 5-year-old child, warrants say.
Police say Jermaine Kareem Rhyne, 24, of Raleigh, was the father of a child who burned their hands on a space heater. Warrants say Rhyne refused to take his 5-year-old daughter to the hospital for the burns.
Rhyne was charged with felony child abuse — serious bodily injury.
Warrants say Rhyne showed a “reckless disregard for human life being the parent of the child and not supervising the child which burned her hands on a space heater and not seeking medical treatment for those burns, resulting in serious bodily injury.”
A second document says Rhyne “showed a reckless disregard for human life, resulting in the death of the child.”
Police say Rhyne’s girlfriend, 36-year-old Tiffany Takoa Valentine, of the same address in Raleigh, was arrested and charged with felony child abuse — serious bodily injury.
Warrants claim Valentine also refused to seek medical attention for the girl and “showed a reckless disregard for human life, resulting in the death of the child.”
It is unclear when the child exactly died and their cause of death.
