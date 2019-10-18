Warrants: Raleigh man previously charged with child sex crimes facing 13 new charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is facing more than a dozen new child sex crime charges involving teens ranging in age from 13-15 years old, according to Wake County arrest warrants.

Bobby Junior Waller Plott, 28, who has been held in the Wake County Detention Center since April on other child sex crime charges, is now facing 13 new charges, warrants show.

Plott is now charged with at least nine counts of indecent liberties with a child and four counts of soliciting prostitution of a minor. The charges, which date back to January and February, were filed on Thursday.

Arrest records show that Plott had previously been charged with crimes in Wake and Orange counties, including soliciting a child by computer, indecent liberties with a child, disseminate obscene material to a minor, and statutory rape of a child 15 years old or younger.

Plott is now being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $2.12 million secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now