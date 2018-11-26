Warrants: Raleigh man sold sugar as meth, stole $10K worth of property from man

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bradley Palmer (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A Raleigh man is facing a list of charges after authorities say he tried selling sugar disguised as methamphetamine and stealing more than $10,000 worth of property from another man.

Warrants accuse Bradley Michael Palmer, 37, of committing multiple drug violations, stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronics and other items, and pawning items at two pawn shops.

According to warrants, Palmer attempted to sell "powder sugar (disguised as methamphetamine)." Palmer had the sugar "wrapped up in plastic, tied shut to resemble shake and bake/powder methamphetamine."

He is also accused of possessing four baggies, two heroin needles and small pieces of cotton that officials say were for heroin. He also had suboxone in his possession, warrants show.

In addition to the drug violations, warrants show Palmer stole power tools, watches, guitar equipment, speakers, binoculars and other items worth more than $10,000.

Warrants also show that Palmer sold some of the stolen property at National Pawn and the Sam Ash music store.

The warrants did not say how much money Palmer received from pawning the property.

The crimes occurred over the past few months and the drug violations occurred on Nov. 23, the same day he was arrested, according to warrants.

Arrest records show Palmer is charged with felony larceny, two counts of obtain property false pretense, possession with intent to sell/deliver controlled substance, misdemeanor simple possession Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting public officer.

He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center on a $61,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is set for Monday.