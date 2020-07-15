Warrants shed light on timeline after 3 family members murdered in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Arrest warrants revealed new details about the timeline around a triple murder in Raleigh.

According to warrants, the murder Evan Small is accused of committing happened on July 9. The bodies were discovered on July 13.

Small, 27, is charged with the murder of 79-year-old Patricia Brewton Small, 80-year-old Jimmy Wayne Small, Sr., and 58-year-old Jimmy Wayne Small, Jr.

Friends of the victims said they were Small’s father and grandparents.

The killings were discovered after a family member requested a welfare check. The relative said she hadn’t been able to get in touch with the victims for several days.

Jimmy Small Jr. was found dead inside his home on Alta Vista Court after a welfare check by Wake County deputies at the request of Raleigh police, the sheriff’s office said.

Raleigh police discovered Patricia Small dead inside her home on Bentley Meadow Lane Monday night, police said.

That led officers to Jimmy Small Sr.’s business on Fairview Road, Hamco Printing. He was found dead inside.

“That there was a triple murder in Raleigh, and one of them happened so close to home is, it’s scary. I feel so, so sad for the family,” said Ginger Moore who lives in Five Points, not far from the Small’s business.

People who live near the business have questions about where the suspect was for the five days between the murders and his arrest on July 14.

“It is a little scary to know he was potentially wandering around the neighborhood. It seems it was all contained to his family, but you just never know,” Moore said.

“I walk and run. We have a dog. We’re always out and about in the neighborhood,” said Brittany Keur who lives off Fairview Road. “It’ definitely scary and concerning.”

In addition to the murders, Small is also charged with stealing Jimmy Small Sr.’s 2001 Chevrolet Impala.

According to court documents, Evan Small lived at the Alta Vista Court home where one of the murders took place. Neighbors said they often heard Evan Small yelling and believe he’d been released on bond for an unrelated crime days before the murders.

He’s being held at the Wake County Detention Center. He is due back in court on Aug. 5.

