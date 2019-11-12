Warrants: Suspect held 4 at gunpoint in Raleigh home, stole thousands in cash, items

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man with a history of felony convictions has been arrested in an armed home invasion and robbery where is he is accused of stealing thousands in cash and personal property, warrants show.

Byron Tremaine Sanders, 37, was arrested Friday in connection with the Aug. 6 robbery.

Sanders is accused of breaking into a home on Northclift Drive and holding four people inside at gunpoint as he stole items from the residence, warrants show.

The 37-year-old cocked a handgun while moving four people against their will inside the home, warrants say.

Byron Tremaine Sanders in Feb. 2009 when he was indicted for being a habitual felon.

Sanders took a lock box containing thousands in cash, a Michael Kors watch, a diamond bracelet and cellphones from the scene, warrants show.

He was charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy and felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

Court documents show Sanders pleaded guilty to a charge of habitual felon in May 2011. He was sentenced to more than 8 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. He’s being held under a $251,000 bond.

