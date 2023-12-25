RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dogs at the Wake County Animal Center got some special holiday treats ahead of Christmas.

Staff and volunteers handed out special holiday treats to all the good boys and good girls waiting for their forever home.

The treats included peanut butter cookies and toys.

The dogs may not have permanent homes this Christmas, but the staff is doing everything they can to make sure they feel the love.

You can watch the video above to see their reactions.

More than 4,000 dogs were adopted from the center this past year.