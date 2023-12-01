TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — After 30 years of service, Sgt. David Parker with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office has retired.

As he pulled into his driveway on his last day of duty, about a dozen sheriff’s office vehicles lined his street with lights flashing to honor the occasion.

In a video posted by the sheriff’s office, Parker makes his final 10-42, or call to end his final shift.

Speaking into his two-way radio, Parker said “I have enjoyed my time of service. Thank you for every opportunity you’ve given me.”

He ended his call with “I’d like to thank each and every person I’ve ever met and come in contact with. Edgecombe, this is my last 10-42.”

One by one, for several minutes, members of the sheriff’s office chimed in to congratulate him.

“We appreciate everything you’ve done. We’ve got it from here, buddy,” one said.

“Congratulations on your well-deserved retirement. Enjoy it and we’ll see you again soon,” another added.

One joked with Parker, suggesting he’d be back as soon as Jan. 1 next year. He smiled as another thanked him for his years of friendship and sitting for lunch with him just about every day.

According to the sheriff’s office, Parker is one of few to retire from law enforcement under the age of 50.