Watch: CBS 17 crew records missing zebra cobra at Raleigh home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17’s Judith Retana spotted the venom-spitting snake that has been on the loose in a Raleigh neighborhood for more than a day.

Retana walked onto a porch at a home on Sandringham Drive and the zebra cobra was just feet from her.

“I swear I made eye contact with the snake, Retana said.

An image of the snake on Wednesday (CBS 17)

She said she was going to knock on the door of a home in the area and saw the snake.

“I told the police officer that I thought I was seeing this snake up there – that classic black and white zebra look,” Retana said.

A bite or venom from the zebra cobra can cause serious medical issues even death.

A person called 911 Monday to report seeing a snake just after 5 p.m. on Sandringham Drive.

A picture of the zebra cobra on the loose from Monday (Photo via Raleigh Police Department)

“I’m calling to report a snake,” the caller told the emergency dispatcher.

The caller then said they believe the snake is a python but they couldn’t locate it at the time of the call.

“It looks like it’s actually a python from Australia. We can’t locate it and we don’t know who to call to report an invasive species,” the caller said.

An animal control officer responded to the home after receiving a report regarding the snake, but the cobra was not found.

Raleigh police issued a statement at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday warning that a zebra cobra, which is known to spit venom, was spotted on the porch of a home in the 7000-block of Sandringham Drive.

Despite a search for the cobra, the snake was not spotted on Tuesday.