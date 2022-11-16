WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing 9-year-old boy was found alive after going missing Tuesday morning.

Bentley Stancil was found hiding in an RV camper in Wendell, about a mile away from his home. The sheriff’s office said they had already been through the area where the camper is located but went back there Wednesday around noon when they received new information. Bentley is said to be actively hiding at the time he was found.

Baker briefed reporters with an update Wednesday morning on Bentley’s disappearance. The sheriff’s office said the boy left his home for the bus stop Tuesday morning in Wendell, but did not get on the bus.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bentley was seen running into a wooded area near his bus stop at the intersection of Questor Lane and Outrigger Drive on Tuesday morning.

“As far as we know, he is on foot. We do have some video coverage of him,” Baker said at the time.

The sheriff said Bentley was seen on video surveillance obtained from local businesses. Images showed the boy near Hardee’s on Wendell Boulevard at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and at an Exxon.

Baker said his team went back to review those tapes. He said tips they received were consistent with the area Bentley was seen on camera.

An AMBER Alert was previously issued for Bentley. Baker said search crews worked into the night and early morning to search for Bentley.

“It was our hope and my prayer last night that the weather, with it being damp and wet would be enough to get him to say ‘Hey I’m cold, sleepy, and hungry. I’m going to come on home’. But that didn’t happen,” Baker said.

CBS 17 learned Tuesday night, through speaking to Bentley’s parents, their son had run away in the past. Baker confirmed that Wednesday morning. Bentley’s father also said his son had a cell phone on him.

Baker told reporters that Bentley’s parents had been interviewed but he could not comment about any issues in their household.