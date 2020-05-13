WATCH: Raleigh police officer head-butted during investigation, large crowd gathers

WARNING: The video at the bottom of this story contains explicit language that may be offensive to some viewers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police will seek the release of body cam footage after a weekend incident where an officer was head-butted by a juvenile during an arrest, according to a press release.

Officers were heading to a home in the 5500-block of Wood Pond Court on May 10 to serve a warrant on multiple suspects when they saw four people standing near a car in the 5400-block of Talserwood Drive, police said. Two of the four were named in the warrant.

As police moved closer to the car, they reported the odor of marijuana and “detained all four individuals,” the release said.

While searching one of the juvenile males named in the warrant, “he head-butted an officer, causing injuries that required the officer to seek medical treatment at a hospital. That subject was taken to the ground to control him and prevent any further injury,” authorities said.

While police were investigating, “a large crowd gathered and became agitated. Multiple officers were called to the scene for crowd control,” the release said.

Another person who was detained at the scene “became combative and attempted to flee,” police said. He was arrested and taken into custody.

The officers conducting the investigation were wearing body cameras that recorded the incident, police said. Raleigh police will file a petition for the release of the footage.

Officers eventually searched the home listed in the warrant and found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and stolen items related to previously reported burglaries.

Willie Harvey Witherspoon, Jr., was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule IV and a Schedule VI controlled substance. The juvenile who police said assaulted an officer “was placed in secure custody and approrpiate juvenile petitions were filed,” officials said.

The owner of the vehicle that police stopped to investigate was not charged. The fourth person, another juvenile, was also not charged and was released to his parent.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police released cellphone video of the events, which can be viewed above.