WATCH: SpaceX rocket spotted zooming over Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Up in the sky – it’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superman!? No, actually, the SpaceX rocket that launched from Florida Friday morning was spotted zooming over Raleigh.

SpaceX and NASA launched four astronauts toward orbit Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musk’s rapidly expanding company.

The astronauts from the U.S., Japan and France should reach the International Space Station early Saturday morning, following a 23-hour ride in the same Dragon capsule used by SpaceX’s debut crew last May. They’ll spend six months at the orbiting lab.

Despite the early hour, spectators lined surrounding roads around the Kennedy Space Center to watch the Falcon take flight an hour before sunrise. Liftoff was delayed a day to take advantage of better weather along the East Coast in case of a launch abort and emergency splashdown.

The rocket launched around 5:49 a.m. and was captured minutes later over Raleigh by CBS 17 photographer Brandon Brown in between live shots with reporter Joseph Holloway.