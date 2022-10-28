CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The installation of a water line will close a turn lane on Kildaire Farm Road beginning Monday.

The town said the northbound right-turn lane from Kildaire Farm Road onto Walnut Street will be closed.

Two-way traffic will remain open on the road during this time, until the closure of the road from Pleasants Avemue to Walnut Street beginning Nov. 7.

This work is part of the larger Kildaire Farm Road Improvement Project.

The Town of Cary did not say when the turn lane would reopen.

For more information, including project details, detour maps and schedule, visit here.